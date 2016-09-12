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  • Delicious juice made easy
  • Delicious juice made easy
  • Delicious juice made easy
  • Delicious juice made easy
  • Delicious juice made easy
  • Delicious juice made easy
  • Delicious juice made easy
  • Delicious juice made easy
  • Delicious juice made easy
  • Delicious juice made easy

Discontinued

Avance CollectionJuicer

HR1916/71

1 award

Delicious juice made easy

This juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to QuickClean and the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container.

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QuickClean in 1 minute

Delicious juice made easy

  • QuickClean

  • 900W

  • XXL feeding tube

Easy to clean sieve

Easy to clean sieve

Thanks to the polished sieve it is very easy to clean up away leftovers with a kitchen sponge.

Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain rinsing away unwanted leftovers.

Pulp naturally falls into one container

Pulp naturally falls into one container

Due to the round shape without nooks and crannies theleftovers is collected in the pulp container.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612372