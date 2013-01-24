Home
Viva Collection

Blender

HR2169/01
  Silkier green smoothie in seconds
    This Philips blender Viva Collection blender offers a 600 W motor, 2 L jar and a ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits

      Less chunks with the ProBlend 5 technology*

      • 600 W
      • ProBlend 5
      • 2 L Plastic Jar
      • 2 metal mills
      Strong 600 W motor

      Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing

      ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.

      2 L break-resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

      Over molded knob for easy grip

      Over molded knob for easy grip and better speed control.

      Pulse for mixing and blending

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use

      Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.

      2 metal mills to grind multiple ingredients

      2 extra big mill accessories with metal insert for preventing scratch and no taste mix.

      All parts are diswasher safe

      2 year world-wide warranty

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
        Color(s)
        White and violet

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2 and pulse

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600  W
        Effective jar capacity
        1.5  L
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity jar
        2  L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.0  m

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.