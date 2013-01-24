Home
Viva Collection

Meat mincer

HR2723/20
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    This high performance Philips Meat Mincer can mince high quantities of meat thanks to its powerful motor & metal coupling. After mincing, the innovative InsertClean hopper and cleaning tool ensure superior hygienic cleaning. See all benefits

      InsertClean for fast effortless cleaning

      • 2.3 Kg/min
      • 1800W blocked power
      • White
      Mincing capacity of up to 2.3kgs in 1 minute

      500W nominal, 1800W blocked power for mincing quick and easy.

      3 Hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (3mm, 5mm and 8mm)

      The 3 hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (3, 5 & 8 mm) adapts to your own mincing style and dishes. From the ultra small 3mm to the coarser 8mm.

      Self-correcting knife and screw for always right assembly

      The knife can only be assembled correctly on the feeding screw.

      Additional hopper with 3 vegetable cutting drums

      Cutting vegetables has never been easier with the 3 included vegetable drums. With the 2 shredding drums you can shred to fine or coarse results. The slicing drum goes though vegetables in no time!

      Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

      The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.

      Innovative insert hopper with easy to clean design

      The innovative insert hopper design allows greater access to the area where most of mincing residue remains. This ensures superior and fast hygienic cleaning.

      Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool

      Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool shortens cleaning time with 50%. After mincing, simply click the mincing screen onto the cleaning tool and rinse under running water. No more tedious cleaning of clogged screen holes!

      1800W blocked, 500W nominal motor power

      Effortless mincing capacity up to 2.3kgs in 1 minute.

      Kebbe maker included

      Durable metal coupling can sustain heavy duty mincing

      The full metal gear coupling is designed to withstand heavy duty mincing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Cleaning tool
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Coarse slicing tool
        • Fine shredding tool
        • Kebbe maker
        • Vegetable hopper
        • Sausage horn

      • General specifications

        Number of slicing disks
        3
        Number of speed settings
        1

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        1800  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Sausage horn diameter
        12,22  mm
        Mincer disk size
        3,5,8  mm

      • Design

        Color
        • Silver
        • White

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        ABS plastic
        Material feeding tray
        Metal

          Awards

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.