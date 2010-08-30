Viva Collection Citrus press
Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
A bright and colorful Philips citrus press HR2744/40 with an adjustable pulp selector on the juicer to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste. See all benefits
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Viva Collection Citrus press
Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
Citrus press for smooth or pulpy juice
- 0.6 L
- 25 W
- Pulp selector
- Auto reverse
Pulp selector
For smooth or pulpy juice.
600 ml juice jug
Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.
All parts are dishwasher safe
Small and compact design
Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.
Technical Specifications
-
General Specification
- Primary Material
-
Plastic
- Secondary Material
-
Metal
- Pre-programmed settings
-
No
- Functions
-
Citrus press
- Product Type
-
Citrus press juicer
- Number of servings
-
2
- Non-slip feet
-
Yes
- Interface
-
manually squeeze juice
- Cord length
-
0.7 m
- Cord storage
-
Yes
- Keep warm function
-
No
- Timer
-
No
- Technology
-
Auto reverse
- Integrated on /off switch
-
Yes
- Adjustable thermostat
-
No
- Power light
-
No
- Cool-touch handgrips
-
No
- Dishwasher safe parts
-
Yes
- Capacity level indicator
-
Yes
- Jar material
-
Plastic SAN
- Blade Material
-
Plastic PP
- BPA free
-
Yes
- Pulse function
-
No
- Blades detachable
-
No
- Ability to crush ice
-
NA
- Ability to blend hot ingredients
-
NA
- Recipe book
-
NA
- Noise level (standard)
-
Lc = 72 dB(A)
- Warranty
-
2 years
-
Technical Specifications
- Power
-
25
- Voltage
-
230
- Frequency
-
50
- Number in pack
-
1
- Battery Product
-
No
-
Compatibility
- Included Accessories 1
-
User manual
- Included Accessories 2
-
Warranty card
-
Safety feature
- Safety certification
-
Yes
- Automatic shut-off
-
Yes
- Temperature indicator
-
No
- Automatic blade stop
-
No
- Child lock
-
No
-
Weight and Dimensions
- Product Length
-
14.5
- Product Width
-
19.7
- Product Height
-
16.4
- Product Weight
-
0.535
- Package Length
-
22.2
- Package Width
-
22.2
- Package Height
-
25
- Package Weight
-
1.11
-
Durability
- Case
-
>75% recycled content
-
Country of Origin
- Produced In
-
Bosnia and Herzegovina
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