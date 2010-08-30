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  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds Enjoy fresh juice in seconds Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

    Viva Collection Citrus press

    HR2744/40

    Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

    A bright and colorful Philips citrus press HR2744/40 with an adjustable pulp selector on the juicer to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Citrus press

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    See all Citrus Juicer

    Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

    Citrus press for smooth or pulpy juice

    • 0.6 L
    • 25 W
    • Pulp selector
    • Auto reverse
    Pulp selector

    Pulp selector

    For smooth or pulpy juice.

    600 ml juice jug

    600 ml juice jug

    Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.

    Cord storage

    Cord storage

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    Small and compact design

    Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Functions
      Citrus press
      Product Type
      Citrus press juicer
      Number of servings
      2
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      manually squeeze juice
      Cord length
      0.7 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      No
      Timer
      No
      Technology
      Auto reverse
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      No
      Cool-touch handgrips
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Jar material
      Plastic SAN
      Blade Material
      Plastic PP
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      No
      Blades detachable
      No
      Ability to crush ice
      NA
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      NA
      Recipe book
      NA
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 72 dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      25
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      User manual
      Included Accessories 2
      Warranty card

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      14.5
      Product Width
      19.7
      Product Height
      16.4
      Product Weight
      0.535
      Package Length
      22.2
      Package Width
      22.2
      Package Height
      25
      Package Weight
      1.11

    • Durability

      Case
      >75% recycled content

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Bosnia and Herzegovina

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    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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