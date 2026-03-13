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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Food processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7769/01
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Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Food processor
Quick start guide Philips Viva Collection Food processor
All (2)
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
How to clean my Philips food processor
Vegetables in my Philips food processor end up mashed
The motor of my Philips food processor will not run steadily
My Philips food processor will not switch on
My Philips food processor does not work with the blender
My Philips Food processor has suddenly stopped working
Contacting Philips
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