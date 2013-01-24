Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Defense adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.