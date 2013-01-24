Home
Philips Sonicare W3 Premium White

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX9062/67
    Food and drinks can make your smile less than bright. Our W3 Premium White brush head can boost your smile's whiteness. Polishing bristles remove surface stains to visibly whiten teeth in just 3 days, while you get an exceptional deep clean See all benefits

      Removes 100% more stains, in just 3 days*

      • 2-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Removes up to 100% more surface stains in just 3 days*

      Removes up to 100% more surface stains in just 3 days*

      Dense bristles packed into the center of the Philips Sonicare Premium White brush head work hard to remove plaque, and everyday surface stains from food and drinks. Flexing sides let bristles contour to the unique shape of your teeth and gums for deep cleaning and a brighter smile in just 3 days.

      Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

      You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let Premium White adapt to the unique contours of your mouth. Our bristles adjust to your gums and teeth, giving you up to 4x more surface contact** than a regular brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard to reach spots. The adaptive cleaning technology also allows gentle tracking along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure, and enables an enhanced sweeping motion for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.

      Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      With Premium White, you get exceptional cleaning as well as daily whitening. Its flexible design helps remove up to 10x more plaque**** from teeth and along the gum line for a deep clean you can see and feel.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your Premium White brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

      You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature***. The Philips Sonicare W3 Premium White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle***, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 W3 Premium White standard

      • Design and finishing

        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium soft
        Size
        Standard
        Color
        White
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber sides
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Whitening
        Removes 100% more stains*
        Plaque removal
        Removes 10x more plaque****

          • in White+ Mode with leading whitening toothpaste vs a manual toothbrush
          • *than a DiamondClean brush head
          • **BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
          • ***than a manual toothbrush
          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.