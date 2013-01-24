Home
Nose trimmer series 1000

Comfortable nose & ear trimmer

NT1150/10
  No pulling guaranteed
    The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed.

    The Philips NOSETRIMMER Series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a fast, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed. See all benefits

      Fast and safe trim of nose & ear hair

      • Guard system, ideal angle
      • Fully washable, AA battery
      With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for guaranteed no pulling.

      The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

      Both cutter and guard have ultra precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

      The trimmer is easy to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower.

      AA battery operated, your trimmer is ready to use straight away.

      No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

      All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width nose trimmer
        21mm (13/16")
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        1

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Finishing
        Plain plastic

      • Power

        Power supply
        AA battery

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Awards

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.