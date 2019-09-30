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  • Ultimate comfort, without pulling Ultimate comfort, without pulling Ultimate comfort, without pulling

    Nose trimmer series 1000 Nose & ear trimmer

    NT1650/16

    Ultimate comfort, without pulling

    The Philips nose trimmer series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The new PrecisionTrim technology and the Protective Guard system ensure a comfortable and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.

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    Nose trimmer series 1000 Nose & ear trimmer

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    See all Detail and nose trimmers

    Ultimate comfort, without pulling

    Trim nose and ear hair with maximum comfort

    • 100% comfort, without pulling
    • Protective Guard System
    • Fully washable, AA battery
    Trim nose & ears hair

    Trim nose & ears hair

    Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.

    Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

    Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

    A nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.

    Effortless trimming from any angle

    Effortless trimming from any angle

    Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

    Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

    Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

    The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.

    Fully washable for easy cleaning

    Fully washable for easy cleaning

    The best nose and ear hair trimmer is one that works with your routine. Simply rinse your trimmer after using it to keep it in optimum condition.

    Ready to use

    Ready to use

    Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Battery type
      AA

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      High performance blades
      For a gentle trim
      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Showerproof
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      No oil needed
      Yes

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    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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