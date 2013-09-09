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    family hair clipper

    QC5115/15

    Cut your family's hair

    Cutting your family's hair has never been easier. This clipper offers a powerful, yet ultra-silent motor, a lightweight and ergonomic design, and skin-friendly blades and comb tips - for the best performance on kids' and adults' hair.

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    family hair clipper

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    Cut your family's hair

    with our quietest clipper for both adults and kids

    • Stainless steel blades
    • 11 length settings
    • Corded use
    Adjusts to different length settings

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of 11 length settings between 3mm and 21mm at 2mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

    Quiet and powerful performance

    Quiet and powerful performance

    Philips clippers that are family friendly, they have all the performance without the disturbance. Its smooth motor is engineered for power with reduced vibration—to help keep the calm while clipping.

    Rounded combs to prevent tugging and irritation

    Rounded combs to prevent tugging and irritation

    The blades and combs on this hair cutter have rounded tips for a safe, smooth haircut.

    Long-lasting performance

    Long-lasting performance

    The self-sharpening steel blades on this hair clipper are designed to deliver consistent results, time after time.

    Making light work of family haircuts

    Making light work of family haircuts

    The ideal hair cutter for kids, this family-friendly clipper is ergonomically designed, super lightweight and easy to use.

    Corded hairclipper for constant power

    Corded hairclipper for constant power

    No flat batteries mid-cut. This Philips hair clipper is corded for constant, reliable power.

    Quick release blades for easy cleaning

    Quick release blades for easy cleaning

    Clean your electric hair clippers with ease. Simply click open the head to release and clean the blades.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

    The blades never need oiling

    The blades never need oiling

    Clipping power that's easy to maintain—our blades never need oiling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Service

      Guarantee
      2-year guarantee

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      41mm
      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Number of length settings
      11
      Range of length settings
      From 3 to 21mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 2mm

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Dry cleaning with brush
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Cleaning brush
    Badge-D2C

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    Awards

    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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