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Philips Avent ultra air pacifier
Discontinued
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SCF244/00
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User Manual
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Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for my baby?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?
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