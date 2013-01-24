Home
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Insulated straw cups

    SCF766/00
    Find support for this product

    Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

    The Avent insulated straw cup SCF766/00 help keeps the drink warmer/cooler for a longer period of time so the child can enjoy his/her drink better! It is leak-proof and easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist-lid. See all benefits

    The Avent insulated straw cup SCF766/00 help keeps the drink warmer/cooler for a longer period of time so the child can enjoy his/her drink better! It is leak-proof and easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist-lid.

      Keeps drinks at the right temperature for longer

      Leakproof, easy for child to use independently

      • 9oz
      • 12m+ Straw
      This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone straw
        1  pcs
        Twist straw lid
        1  pcs
        Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        12 months +

      • Product dimensions and weight

        Depth
        80  mm
        Height
        260  mm
        Length
        100  mm
        Weight
        180  g

