1000 Series

Garment steamer

STE1010/76
  • Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics
    -{discount-value}

    Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

    The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions. See all benefits

    Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

    The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions. See all benefits

      Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

      Long-lasting steam with 1.8L water tank

      • 1.8L detachable water tank
      • Compact design
      • 2 steam settings
      • 32 g/min continuous steam
      • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
      Large and detachable water tank

      Large and detachable water tank

      The large 1.8L water tank can be detached for easy refill to ensure long steaming sessions with no interruptions.

      Continuous steam up to 32g/min

      Continuous steam up to 32g/min

      The steam engine produces 32g/min of powerful continuous steam to easily de-wrinkle your garments.

      Multiple steam settings for better results

      Multiple steam settings for better results

      Set your preferred steam setting between low and high for ideal results on different fabrics.

      Compact design for easy storage

      Compact design for easy storage

      Thanks to the compact design of the base and the collapsible pole, the steamer can be easily stored after use

      45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

      45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

      Whenever you need it, the steamer is ready in 45 seconds to help you with last minute touch-ups.

      Safe on all ironable fabrics

      Safe on all ironable fabrics

      The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

      Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

      Prolonged hot steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

      Adjustable single pole for various height settings

      Adjustable single pole for various height settings

      The single pole can be adjusted to the desired height to hang your garments and steam them comfortably.

      Heat glove for extra protection

      Heat glove for extra protection

      A heat-proof glove is included to protect your hand during steaming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Limescale management
        Easy rinse

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Material steam plate
        Plastic
        Pole(s)
        Single pole
        Integrated wheels
        No
        Power
        1600 W
        Country of production
        China
        Steam rate
        32 g/min
        Steam boost
        No
        Steam settings
        2
        Steam trigger
        No
        Water tank
        1.8L detachable
        Accessories
        Glove

      • Design

        Color
        Desert green

      • Easy to use

        Heat up time
        45  minute(s)
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Power cord length
        1.5  m
        Hose length
        1.33  m
        Iron dock
        Yes, frontal, on top
        Automatic shut-off
        No

      • Guarantee

        General warranty
        2 years

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        35 x 34.7 x 42.7  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        4.40  kg
        Dimensions of the steamplate
        55.67 cm²
        Weight of the steamer head
        270 g
        Total weight of the product
        2.62 kg
        Product dimensions (W x H x L) stowed away
        30.3 x 117.1 x 31.2 cm
        Product dimensions (W x H x L) fully extended
        30.3 x 167.3 x 31.2 cm

          • *tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
