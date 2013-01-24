Home
On ear headphones

TAH4105RD/00
      Your beats. Your style.

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Compact folding

      Rich bass, clear sound

      Relive all your best dance floor moments over and over. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favorite tracks.

      Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

      Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

      Flat-fold design for easy storage

      Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

      Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

      Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

      Compact foldable design for easy portability

      Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Standby time
        200 hrs
        Talk time
        33* hr
        Music play time
        15*  hr

      • Design

        Color
        Red

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18.5  cm
        Width
        16.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.153  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.26  kg
        Nett weight
        0.153  kg
        Tare weight
        0.107  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11026 7

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        21.2  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Height
        24  cm
        Gross weight
        0.96  kg
        Nett weight
        0.459  kg
        Tare weight
        0.501  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11026 4

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.