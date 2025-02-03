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  • Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold
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    5000 series Over-ear wireless headphones

    TAH5209WT/97

    Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold

    Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you’ll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with deep bass even at low volumes, and up to 65 hours of playback. Plus, they fold up easily for compact storage on the go.

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    5000 series Over-ear wireless headphones

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    Superb comfort, great sound, compact fold

    • Lightweight over-ear headphone
    • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
    • Up to 65 hours play time
    • Clear calls
    So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

    So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

    These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light youll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more youll love them.

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if youre listening quietly.

    Up to 65 hours play time with quick charging

    Up to 65 hours play time with quick charging

    With up to 65 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 5-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 3 hours.

    Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

    Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

    Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

    Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

    Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Beautifully portable compact-fold design

    Beautifully portable compact-fold design

    Bring them with you! With their stylish matte colorways and foldable design, there‘s nowhere you can’t go with these over-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

    Convenient multi-function button on right ear cup

    A handy multi-function button on the right ear cup lets you manage calls or control playback and volume. If you're watching videos or movies, you can use the power button to activate a low-latency setting.

    Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

    You can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass or turn on the low-latency setting when watching videos. There's also a range of preset sound styles: 'Voice' is ideal for podcasts! Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set the timer on the app and they'll power down automatically.

    Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! Youll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      92 dB (1K Hz, -10dBFS)
      Speaker diameter
      40  mm
      Mic and controls
      volume button
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.3
      Bluetooth profiles
      • HFP
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      23.60  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      23.00  cm
      Gross weight
      1.332  kg
      Height
      30.50  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 15000 0
      Nett weight
      0.67  kg
      Tare weight
      0.662  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      1
      Music play time
      65  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      5 mins for 3 hr
      Battery weight (Total)
      10  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      500  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.4  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      hanging
      Width
      7  cm
      Depth
      26.7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 15000 3
      Gross weight
      0.444  kg
      Nett weight
      0.223  kg
      Tare weight
      0.221  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      20.00  cm
      Width
      18.50  cm
      Depth
      5.50  cm
      Weight
      0.223  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat / In-ward
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Press Multi-Function button
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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