TAK2000MP/00
Super safe, super fun!
Let the kids rock with these colorful wired headphones! They’re light, tough, and volume-limited for safe listening. Got friends over? Audio share lets children daisy chain their headphones with a friend’s so they can listen together.See all benefits
Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones have been volume limited to 85 dB*. Music, cartoons, movies, educational videos: whatever they’re into, you can relax knowing they won’t be listening too loud.
Smaller ear cups with soft ear-cup cushions keep these lightweight headphones comfortable for kids. The cushioned headband also adjusts easily for the perfect fit and features dots on the back that help children see which way around to put the headphones on.
A built-in audio-sharing port means you can daisy chain these headphones so kids can listen together from the same device. Simply connect a standard 3.5 mm headphone cable to the audio-sharing port on these headphones, then plug the other end of the cable into the headphone socket on the second pair of headphones.
The multi-colored design makes the headphones stand out in all the right ways—and kids can customize their headphones using their own works of art! Simply lift the transparent ear-cup window, add their drawings or paintings, and click the window closed again.
Made from durable, non-toxic materials, these headphones are built to withstand the rigors of daily use by kids. When not in use, they can be folded flat for easy storage in a drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into pockets and bags.
These wired headphones connect to devices via USB-C, which makes them compatible with most laptops, phones, and tablets. The detachable USB-C headphone jack adapter with attached 3.5mm cable is included in the box.
A built-in microphone lets kids take calls with family and friends. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of their voice, while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around them.
Movies to music, they’ll love what they hear! These on-ear kids’ headphones feature large 32 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever they’re into, they’ll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.
These headphones feature recycled materials, while our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink. To avoid shipping unwanted cables, the 3.5 mm standard audio cable required to daisy chain headphones is not included in the box.
