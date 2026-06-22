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  • Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit. Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit. Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit.

    Open-ear true wireless earbuds

    TAQ4000DG/97

    Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit.

    Walks to workouts, music to podcasts, these open-ear buds sound great on the move. Adjustable ear hooks let you adapt the fit for maximum comfort, while the open-ear design lets you hear the world as well as what you’re listening to.

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    Open-ear true wireless earbuds

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    See all Open-ear

    Open-ear buds. Four ways to fit.

    • True wireless open earbuds
    • 4-way adjustable ear hooks
    • Up to 36 hours play time
    • Bluetooth® 6.0

    4-way adjustable ear hooks for a custom open-ear fit

    No two ears are alike, so these buds give you four ways to make the fit yours. Soft, flexible hooks loop around your ears and adjust across four positions for secure all-day comfort, even with glasses on.

    Great sound for music and podcasts

    Precision air-conduction drivers deliver natural, balanced sound into your ear canal, whichever fit you choose. Voices come through clearly for podcasts, while full-spectrum audio brings bass, mids, and highs together for music that hits just as it should.

    Up to 36 hours play time with charging case

    You get 8 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 28 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for 10 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges.

    IPX5 water resistant

    With an IPX5 rating, these open-ear buds are ready for whatever your day brings. They’ll handle sweaty workouts, dusty streets, muddy trails, and light rain without missing a beat.

    Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing

    Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Microsoft Swift Pair is supported too.

    4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

    These headphones boast a four-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.

    Philips Headphones app. Customize your experienc

    Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features AI Neural EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware, and more.

    RCS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      15.8 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      30 mW
      Sensitivity
      128 dB (1KHz, 126mV)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • HFP
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      26.50  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      24.30  cm
      Gross weight
      4.08  kg
      Height
      24.30  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 17983 4
      Nett weight
      2.59  kg
      Tare weight
      3.76  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Touch control
      Water resistance
      IPX5
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch
      LED safety lights
      Yes

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      12.40  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      11.40  cm
      Height
      10.90  cm
      Nett weight
      0.32  kg
      Gross weight
      0.46  kg
      Tare weight
      0.14  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 17983 1

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      8 + 28  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      10 mins for an hour
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      17.3  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      720  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      70  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      11.7  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      11.6  cm
      Depth
      3.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 17983 7
      Gross weight
      0.134  kg
      Nett weight
      0.108  kg
      Tare weight
      0.026  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Ear-hook
      Ear fitting
      Open-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Open fit

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics on each side

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      4.45 x 4.06 x 1.28 cm
      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      8.52 x 5.97 x 2.81
      Total weight
      0.074 kg

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      Plastic shell contains 69% RCS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

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