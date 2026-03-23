Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 18 hours play time.
Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 18 hours play time.
Compatible with Bluetooth® 6.0 and Microsoft Swift Pair
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound. Microsoft Swift Pair is supported too.
Pocket-sized charging case
The small charging case slips easily into a pocket, while Mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.
IPX4 splash resistant
Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain!
Up to 18 hours play time with the case
You get 4.5 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 13.5 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they’ll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.
Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm reduces some of the background noise from the world around you.
Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience
Feel like your music’s missing something? Our companion app features AI Neural EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, and more.
Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature
The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.