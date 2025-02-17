Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 15 hours play time.
Custom 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass
Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.
No worries. Up to 15 hours play time with the case
No matter how long your day is these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.
AI mic for clear call quality
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Ergonomically designed ear buds for all day comfort
These comfortable ear buds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise and putting no pressure on your ears so you can enjoy comfortable listening for hours and hours.
IPX4 splash and sweat resistant
An IPX4 rating and powerful 13 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather. The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.