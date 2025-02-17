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    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT1158BK/97

    Hear your sounds clearly

    Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass and an AI mic for clear calls. With IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and a pocket-sized charging case for 21 hours play time.

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    True Wireless Headphones

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    Hear your sounds clearly

    • Clear call quality
    • Touch control
    • Ergonomic design for comfort
    • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

    Custom 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass

    Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.

    No worries. Up to 21 hours play time with the case

    You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 14 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    AI mic for clear call quality

    Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    An IPX4 rating and powerful 13 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather. The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      13mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      96 dB(1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.3
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      29.1  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      25.1  cm
      Gross weight
      4.069  kg
      Height
      28.7  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 14825 0
      Nett weight
      1.176  kg
      Tare weight
      2.893  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      13.7  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      11.7  cm
      Height
      12.9  cm
      Nett weight
      0.147  kg
      Gross weight
      0.46  kg
      Tare weight
      0.313  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 14825 7

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      6+15  hour(s)
      Charging time
      1.5  hour(s)
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery capacity(Case)
      350  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      14  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Standing
      Width
      11  cm
      Depth
      4.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 14825 3
      Gross weight
      0.135  kg
      Nett weight
      0.049  kg
      Tare weight
      0.086  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable,250mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Open fit

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Apple Siri
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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