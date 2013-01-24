Home
In-ear true wireless headphones

TAT1215WT/97
    Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time. See all benefits

      Always ready to go

      • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
      • Bluetooth®

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

      The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Secure, comfortable fit

      You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

      These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Earbud switches to control music and calls

      A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Adjust. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject call and more. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.

      Small charging case for up to 18 hours play time

      You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case.

      Easily wake your phone's voice assistant

      Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask Siri or the Google Assistant to play some music , call or send message to friend, check the weather and more.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        6mm

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • Handsfree
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject Call

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes
        Ear caps
        2 Sizes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Standby time
        50 hr
        Talk time
        3 hr
        Music play time
        6+12  hr

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Product dimensions

        Height (with stand)
        3.33  cm
        Width (with stand)
        6.5  cm
        Depth (with stand)
        3.6  cm
        Weight (with stand)
        0.043  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        14  cm
        Width
        8.5  cm
        Depth
        3.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.091  kg
        Nett weight
        0.058  kg
        Tare weight
        0.033  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 11211 7

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        36.3  cm
        Width
        25  cm
        Height
        16.8  cm
        Gross weight
        2.57  kg
        Nett weight
        1.392  kg
        Tare weight
        1.178  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11211 4

