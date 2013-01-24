Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time. See all benefits
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time. See all benefits
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.
You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.
A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls and more.
Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check informations, and more.
These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.
Connectivity
Design
Accessories
Convenience
Power
Sound
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions