Headphones with mic

TAUH201BK/00
    -{discount-value}

    Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go. See all benefits

    Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go. See all benefits

    Create your own space. These on-ear headphones give you crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up and go. See all benefits

      This is your time

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Compact folding

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.

      32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio.

      The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

      Flat fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

      The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and bring them with you.

      In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls.

      The in-line remote makes it easy to take a call or pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

      Lightweight adjustable headband.

      Weighing just 195 g, these wireless on-ear headphones let you rock your sounds in real comfort.

      Soft ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort

      Soft, breathable cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

      Compact foldable design for easy portability

      Real compact foldable which is excellent for travel and let you tacke your music anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Maximum power input
        10mW
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        102dB
        Speaker diameter
        32mm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        copper
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.928  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10052 4
        Height
        24  cm
        Length
        21.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.4263  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.5017  kg
        Width
        16.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        4.8  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 10052 7
        Gross weight
        0.25  kg
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.1421  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.1079  kg
        Width
        19.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        4  cm
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Weight
        0.1315  kg
        Width
        13.5  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

