Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000 See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000 See all benefits
Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000 See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement Trim & Shave Foil
Replacement shaving foil head TT2000/51 for Philips Bodygroom shaver range 3000, 5000 and 7000 See all benefits
100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.
Cleaning
Content
Compatibility