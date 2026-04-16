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My Philips Avent electric breast pump’s suction is too low

Published on 16 April 2026

Check below for tips on solving the most common suction strength issues with Philips Avent electric breast pumps.

Check the valves (they should be fully closed) and membranes for damage, like cracks, holes, or tears. Make sure the pieces are clean and fit snugly. If the valves or membranes are damaged, replace them.

Also, check your breast cushions or shields for damage.

Replace any worn or damaged parts.

Disassemble, clean and disinfect all pump parts that come into contact with the breast and breast milk before you use the breast pump for the first time and after each use.

Be careful when you remove and clean the valve. If it gets damaged, your breast pump might not function properly. To clean the valve, gently rub it between your fingers in warm water with a small amount of dishwashing liquid. Do not insert objects into the valve, as this may cause damage.

You can also check your pump's assembly. Make sure that all the parts are securely connected and well-sealed. Loose or improperly installed parts will lower the suction level. Assembling the pump just after disinfection, when it is still moist, can improve the suction level.

If you own multiple different Philips Avent breast pump products, make sure you aren't mixing the parts, and do not use parts from other brands.

For more information on proper pump assembly, go to the philips.com/support  page for your product and search "How to assemble" or check the online user manual.

The suction level may be set too low. Try adjusting it using the buttons on the motor unit. 

Use a level that doesn’t cause pain or discomfort for comfortable, efficient milk expression.

Before pumping, try warming your breast with a hot towel and massaging it to stimulate the areola so the breast is completely unblocked and ready for expression.

Also, don’t skip using your pump’s stimulation mode at the beginning of your pumping sessions.

Properly stimulating your nipples before expression improves the fit of your pump and encourages efficient milk production.

For more information on how proper stimulation helps milk production, search for our “Can I pump more milk using a higher suction level?” article on this website or consult a healthcare professional.

If you need to purchase replacement parts and accessories or need help with the proper use and wear of your pump, go to philips.com/support, contact the Philips Customer Care center in your country, or ask a healthcare professional.

Check whether your breast shields fit properly. If you cannot express milk during pumping, this could be due to poor fit or wearing them incorrectly.

Search for our “How do I choose the correct breast shield/nipple insert size?” article on this website for more information on fit and sizing.

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