Coffee from my Philips Espresso Machine is watery

If you notice your Philips Espresso Machine is brewing watery coffee this might have multiple reasons. Please check the possible causes and solutions below.
First time use of your machine
If this is the first time using your espresso machine, it is normal that the first brewed coffees could be a bit watery as the system needs time to adjust. Brew a few cups of coffee more in order the machine can optimize the extraction and compactness of the ground coffee.
The brew group is dirty
Rinse the brew group weekly as a dirty brew group filter can cause a bad water flow and affects the coffee taste. Clean the brew group following below instruction or watch the support video:
Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off and does not make noise anymore (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
Open the service door and take out the brew group
Rinse the brew group thoroughly with lukewarm water under the tap and let it air-dry before placing it back
The grinder needs to be adjusted
It is possible that when adjusting the grinder setting to a finer grind, it was accidently overturned and resulted the two grinding stones set too close together. If the grind is too fine it might not absorbing the water.
Solution is to re-adjust the grind setting to a coarser setting by turning the grinder setting knob inside the coffee bean container to a higher number or bigger coffee bean.
Machine settings need adjustments
The cup volume, aroma setting, grinder setting are machine settings that influence the strength of the coffee. We advise you to try different settings.
To increase the strength for example, choose the highest aroma setting, set the grinder to a finer grind and select medium cup volume.
The pre-ground coffee funnel is clogged
Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee funnel and check if it is clogged with ground coffee. If the pre-ground compartment is clogged, you can unclog this by following the instructions below:
Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off
Remove the brew group from the machine.
Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee funnel and insert the spoon handle into it.
Move the handle up and down until the clogged ground coffee is not blocking anymore.
If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.
