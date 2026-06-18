Philips Support
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
Published on 18 June 2026
If your brush head falls off your toothbrush, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
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If your brush head falls off your toothbrush handle, ensure that the brush head is attached correctly.
- Hold the brush head with the bristles pointing in the same direction as the buttons on your toothbrush.
- Push the brush head firmly on the toothbrush until you feel a slight click.
A small gap between the brush head and the toothbrush handle is normal and necessary. The brush head must be able to move to create the right amount of vibrations.
- Ensure that the bottom of the brush head and the area around the metal shaft are debris-free. You can clean it with lukewarm water or a soft cloth.
- We recommend using authentic Philips brush heads. Counterfeit brush heads might not fit and fall off.
- If none of these tips help, your toothbrush may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your toothbrush.
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