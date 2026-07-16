Using a suction level that is too high can cause discomfort, nipple soreness, and pain while pumping. Express milk comfortably and efficiently by pumping at your maximum comfortable suction level. To find your maximum comfortable suction level, adjust the suction on your motor unit until you reach the highest level you can stand without pain, and then lower it one to two levels from there.
Your maximum comfortable suction level varies with each pumping session and time of day (especially between daytime and nighttime), so make sure to adjust your settings if you feel any pain or discomfort.
If pumping becomes painful, reduce the suction level immediately.