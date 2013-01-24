Home
Using mobile devices to manage monitoring alarms with Philips CareEvent video
With clinical context in their hands, caregivers at Isala Women and Children’s Hospital can make an informed decision to respond to an alarm, escalate to a colleague or rule it non-actionable. 

Alarm management

Analysis, consulting, training and reporting services paired with configurable alarm technologies and tailored to your organization.

 

Visual and audible alarms in critical care environments can be a contributor to medical errors, and can cause unnecessary stress and burden on caregivers and patients.1 Some caregivers are flooded with 150 to 350 alarm conditions per patient per day2. The result can include staff burnout and lost productivity, as well as unnecessary patient transfers to the ICU and extended lengths of stay.3

