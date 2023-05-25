Search terms

June 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Unmatched performance and precision at Tufts Medical Center Boston

Christopher Filippi MD

Exceptional image quality for neuro imaging at Tufts Medical Center

Tufts Medical Center in Boston was looking for a fast high-end 3T system and added the MR 7700 to their fleet. The speed of imaging combined with the high image quality made the Philips MR 7700 the right choice for them.

From a research perspective we were really looking at a higher-end model with really strong gradients so that we do better work with diffusion imaging as a contrast. We want it all, we want beautiful images and super fast.”

Christopher Filippi, MD

Neuroradiologist and Radiologist-in-Chief, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, USA

Dr. Hayashi

Clinical value of MR 7700 in MSK imaging

 

Discover why Tufts Medical Center in Boston is using 3T as their standard for MSK imaging, since they want to offer their referring physicians the highest quality images.

