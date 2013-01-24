Home
Coronary IVUS
See clearly.
Treat optimally.

Clinical evidence
Advanced imaging
Peripheral IVUS

Angiography alone is not enough in PCI 


Angiography provides information on luminal characteristics of vessels, but does not provide a clear picture of the vessel and disease.


However, with IVUS guidance you can see more clearly and improve patient outcomes with informed pre-stent planning and post-stent optimization.1

74%

of the time, IVUS use resulted in a change in PCI strategy2,3,4,5
46%

Reduction in TVF at 1 year when IVUS was used6,7
43%

Lower risk of cardiac death associated with IVUS8

See clearly and treat optimally with IVUS in a variety of clinical scenarios

  • Left main

     

    IVUS is an AHA/ACC/SCAI Class IIa recommendation for the assessment of angiographically indeterminant left main CAD.9

    IVUS may help to determine:

    • Lesion significance

    • Vessel sizing

    • Optimal stent deployment

  • Ostial and bifurcation lesions

     

    IVUS guidance reduced long-term all-cause mortality by 76%.10

    IVUS may help to determine:

    • Location of the true ostium to decrease risk of geographic miss

    • Plaque distribution

    • Whether two stents are needed

    • Lesion length

    • Landing zones

    • Whether post-dilation is needed (especially at the proximal stent)

  • Diffuse disease

     

    Using IVUS for long lesions (stents ≥ 28mm) was associated with a 52% reduction in

    MACE at 1 year in the IVUS-XPL randomized control trial.11

    IVUS may help to determine:

    • Vessel size and length of disease

    • Positive remodeling

    • Plaque burden

    • Stenosis

  • Repeat patients


    IVUS is an AHA/ACC/SCAI Class IIa recommendation to determine the mechanism of stent restenosis.

    IVUS may help to determine:

    • Extent and mechanism of restenosis for optimal treatment strategy and for the decrease of risk of geographic miss

    • Location and amount of thrombus

  • Ambiguous angiogram

     

    IVUS guidance was associated with less contrast: 20 ml vs. 64.5 ml, p<.001, n=83 patients randomized to IVUS or angiographyguided PCI.12

    IVUS may help to determine:

    • Pathology at the ambiguous site to optimize your treatment strategy

    • Device utilization without additional radiation and contrast

    IVUS interpretation insights


    IVUS imaging helps you visualize the best path forward. Dive deeper to understand how IVUS imaging works and how to easily interpret vessel morphologies in common clinical scenarios.
    Quickly interpret IVUS images
    Interventional excellence


    Imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software come together to simplify complex interventions, speed routine procedures and provide improved patient care.
    Learn more about IntraSight
    Get advanced insight from your pullback


    Experience the advanced imaging insights from Philips ChromaFlo and IVUS Co-registration and improve your treatment strategies.
    Learn more about ChromaFlo and IVUS Co-registration

    Become an IVUS expert


    Advance your IVUS imaging skills with interactive workflows and detailed image interpretation practice. The Philips Coronary IVUS Tutor app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
    Practice using IVUS in cases


    Experience the interactive educational app CardioEx which now features new cases on Philips IVUS, physiology and co-registration. Cardio Ex app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
    Philips ELIITE Academy is focused on delivering high value and real-time strategic educational programs that meet the evolving needs of our customers. For more information on the available courses, please visit www.philipseliiteacademy.com.
    Key thought leaders

    Clinical expertise
    Product knowledge 
    Reimbursement and coding resources

    Learn more about your reimbursement options

    * Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision

