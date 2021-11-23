The SyncVision precision guidance system is suitable with IntraSight and Core Integrated interventional platforms and streamlines lesion assessment, simplifies vessel sizing and enables precise therapy delivery all while integrating seamlessly in daily workflows in interventional suites of choice.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
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Features
Vessel enhancement
Angio+ vessel enhancement
The SyncVision Angio+ vessel enhancement tool provides clarity in visualizing vessels, which may include tortuous or overlapping vessels and highly stenosed lesions, potentially reducing the number of required views during diagnosis or therapy.
Angio+ vessel enhancement
The SyncVision Angio+ vessel enhancement tool provides clarity in visualizing vessels, which may include tortuous or overlapping vessels and highly stenosed lesions, potentially reducing the number of required views during diagnosis or therapy.
Angio+ vessel enhancement
The SyncVision Angio+ vessel enhancement tool provides clarity in visualizing vessels, which may include tortuous or overlapping vessels and highly stenosed lesions, potentially reducing the number of required views during diagnosis or therapy.
The SyncVision Angio+ vessel enhancement tool provides clarity in visualizing vessels, which may include tortuous or overlapping vessels and highly stenosed lesions, potentially reducing the number of required views during diagnosis or therapy.
iFR Co-registration
iFR Co-registration
With iFR Co-registration there is no need for hyperemic drugs, no need for time consuming pullback devices and no need for guesswork. Make length measurements without a cumbersome pullback device. Plan your procedure with physiologic guidance.
iFR Co-registration
With iFR Co-registration there is no need for hyperemic drugs, no need for time consuming pullback devices and no need for guesswork. Make length measurements without a cumbersome pullback device. Plan your procedure with physiologic guidance.
iFR Co-registration
With iFR Co-registration there is no need for hyperemic drugs, no need for time consuming pullback devices and no need for guesswork. Make length measurements without a cumbersome pullback device. Plan your procedure with physiologic guidance.
With iFR Co-registration there is no need for hyperemic drugs, no need for time consuming pullback devices and no need for guesswork. Make length measurements without a cumbersome pullback device. Plan your procedure with physiologic guidance.
SyncVision QCA
Quantitative coronary analysis
The SyncVision Angio+ quantitative coronary analysis automatically calculates lumen dimensions and stenosis in real time.
Quantitative coronary analysis
The SyncVision Angio+ quantitative coronary analysis automatically calculates lumen dimensions and stenosis in real time.
Quantitative coronary analysis
The SyncVision Angio+ quantitative coronary analysis automatically calculates lumen dimensions and stenosis in real time.
The SyncVision IVUS Co-registration application co-registers the location of the IVUS image on the angiogram and provides easy length and area measurements with a manual IVUS pullback.
IVUS Co-registration: measurement
Simplifies vessel sizing/measurement
IVUS Co-registration provides easy length measurement with manual IVUS pullback and area/diameter measurements for accurate stent sizing. This feature also provides automated, real-time side-by-side display of co-registered IVUS and angio images to help correlate critical and anatomical landmarks, especially in complex cases, such as bifurcations.⁴, ⁷, ¹⁰, ¹¹
Simplifies vessel sizing/measurement
IVUS Co-registration provides easy length measurement with manual IVUS pullback and area/diameter measurements for accurate stent sizing. This feature also provides automated, real-time side-by-side display of co-registered IVUS and angio images to help correlate critical and anatomical landmarks, especially in complex cases, such as bifurcations.⁴, ⁷, ¹⁰, ¹¹
Simplifies vessel sizing/measurement
IVUS Co-registration provides easy length measurement with manual IVUS pullback and area/diameter measurements for accurate stent sizing. This feature also provides automated, real-time side-by-side display of co-registered IVUS and angio images to help correlate critical and anatomical landmarks, especially in complex cases, such as bifurcations.⁴, ⁷, ¹⁰, ¹¹
IVUS Co-registration provides easy length measurement with manual IVUS pullback and area/diameter measurements for accurate stent sizing. This feature also provides automated, real-time side-by-side display of co-registered IVUS and angio images to help correlate critical and anatomical landmarks, especially in complex cases, such as bifurcations.⁴, ⁷, ¹⁰, ¹¹
Device positioning
Angio+ device positioning
The SyncVision Angio+ device positioning tool provides enhanced visualization of device position within the vessel and is designed to help reduce risk of geographic miss, which study data suggests may occur in 66.5% of PCIs.¹
Angio+ device positioning
The SyncVision Angio+ device positioning tool provides enhanced visualization of device position within the vessel and is designed to help reduce risk of geographic miss, which study data suggests may occur in 66.5% of PCIs.¹
Angio+ device positioning
The SyncVision Angio+ device positioning tool provides enhanced visualization of device position within the vessel and is designed to help reduce risk of geographic miss, which study data suggests may occur in 66.5% of PCIs.¹
The SyncVision Angio+ device positioning tool provides enhanced visualization of device position within the vessel and is designed to help reduce risk of geographic miss, which study data suggests may occur in 66.5% of PCIs.¹
Device motion indication
Healthy-to-healthy landing zones
Intravascular ultrasound guidance helps to confirm healthy-to-healthy landing zones, according to clinical research.³
Healthy-to-healthy landing zones
Intravascular ultrasound guidance helps to confirm healthy-to-healthy landing zones, according to clinical research.³
Healthy-to-healthy landing zones
Intravascular ultrasound guidance helps to confirm healthy-to-healthy landing zones, according to clinical research.³
Intravascular ultrasound guidance helps to confirm healthy-to-healthy landing zones, according to clinical research.³
Device inflation
Angio+ device inflation
SyncVision Angio+ device inflation provides enhanced visualization of balloon to observe proper inflation. Successful cardiovascular treatment relies on proper balloon inflation, and enhanced imaging can help determine successful inflation functioning.⁸
Angio+ device inflation
SyncVision Angio+ device inflation provides enhanced visualization of balloon to observe proper inflation. Successful cardiovascular treatment relies on proper balloon inflation, and enhanced imaging can help determine successful inflation functioning.⁸
Angio+ device inflation
SyncVision Angio+ device inflation provides enhanced visualization of balloon to observe proper inflation. Successful cardiovascular treatment relies on proper balloon inflation, and enhanced imaging can help determine successful inflation functioning.⁸
SyncVision Angio+ device inflation provides enhanced visualization of balloon to observe proper inflation. Successful cardiovascular treatment relies on proper balloon inflation, and enhanced imaging can help determine successful inflation functioning.⁸
Device enhancement
Angio+ device enhancement
SyncVision Angio+ device enhancement provides enhanced visualization of stent deployment under fluoroscopy to help ensure proper deployment and correct location of deployment.
Angio+ device enhancement
SyncVision Angio+ device enhancement provides enhanced visualization of stent deployment under fluoroscopy to help ensure proper deployment and correct location of deployment.
Angio+ device enhancement
SyncVision Angio+ device enhancement provides enhanced visualization of stent deployment under fluoroscopy to help ensure proper deployment and correct location of deployment.
SyncVision Angio+ device enhancement provides enhanced visualization of stent deployment under fluoroscopy to help ensure proper deployment and correct location of deployment.
Addresses imaging challenges
Streamlines and simplifies therapy
SyncVision streamlines lesion assessment with co-registration and vessel enhancement, simplifying vessel sizing with real-time QCA and easy length/area/diameter measurement. SyncVision enables precise therapy delivery with Angio+ device detection, offering live stabilization and image enhancement, real-time post-acquisition image processing, and IVUS to assist with confirmation.
Streamlines and simplifies therapy
SyncVision streamlines lesion assessment with co-registration and vessel enhancement, simplifying vessel sizing with real-time QCA and easy length/area/diameter measurement. SyncVision enables precise therapy delivery with Angio+ device detection, offering live stabilization and image enhancement, real-time post-acquisition image processing, and IVUS to assist with confirmation.
Streamlines and simplifies therapy
SyncVision streamlines lesion assessment with co-registration and vessel enhancement, simplifying vessel sizing with real-time QCA and easy length/area/diameter measurement. SyncVision enables precise therapy delivery with Angio+ device detection, offering live stabilization and image enhancement, real-time post-acquisition image processing, and IVUS to assist with confirmation.
SyncVision streamlines lesion assessment with co-registration and vessel enhancement, simplifying vessel sizing with real-time QCA and easy length/area/diameter measurement. SyncVision enables precise therapy delivery with Angio+ device detection, offering live stabilization and image enhancement, real-time post-acquisition image processing, and IVUS to assist with confirmation.
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Fractional Flow Reserve
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹⁴
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹⁴
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹⁴
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹⁴
iFR modality
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.¹³
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.¹³
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.¹³
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.¹³
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback
The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
iFR Scout pullback
The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
iFR Scout pullback
The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
The SyncVision Angio+ vessel enhancement tool provides clarity in visualizing vessels, which may include tortuous or overlapping vessels and highly stenosed lesions, potentially reducing the number of required views during diagnosis or therapy.
Angio+ vessel enhancement
The SyncVision Angio+ vessel enhancement tool provides clarity in visualizing vessels, which may include tortuous or overlapping vessels and highly stenosed lesions, potentially reducing the number of required views during diagnosis or therapy.
Angio+ vessel enhancement
The SyncVision Angio+ vessel enhancement tool provides clarity in visualizing vessels, which may include tortuous or overlapping vessels and highly stenosed lesions, potentially reducing the number of required views during diagnosis or therapy.
The SyncVision Angio+ vessel enhancement tool provides clarity in visualizing vessels, which may include tortuous or overlapping vessels and highly stenosed lesions, potentially reducing the number of required views during diagnosis or therapy.
iFR Co-registration
iFR Co-registration
With iFR Co-registration there is no need for hyperemic drugs, no need for time consuming pullback devices and no need for guesswork. Make length measurements without a cumbersome pullback device. Plan your procedure with physiologic guidance.
iFR Co-registration
With iFR Co-registration there is no need for hyperemic drugs, no need for time consuming pullback devices and no need for guesswork. Make length measurements without a cumbersome pullback device. Plan your procedure with physiologic guidance.
iFR Co-registration
With iFR Co-registration there is no need for hyperemic drugs, no need for time consuming pullback devices and no need for guesswork. Make length measurements without a cumbersome pullback device. Plan your procedure with physiologic guidance.
With iFR Co-registration there is no need for hyperemic drugs, no need for time consuming pullback devices and no need for guesswork. Make length measurements without a cumbersome pullback device. Plan your procedure with physiologic guidance.
SyncVision QCA
Quantitative coronary analysis
The SyncVision Angio+ quantitative coronary analysis automatically calculates lumen dimensions and stenosis in real time.
Quantitative coronary analysis
The SyncVision Angio+ quantitative coronary analysis automatically calculates lumen dimensions and stenosis in real time.
Quantitative coronary analysis
The SyncVision Angio+ quantitative coronary analysis automatically calculates lumen dimensions and stenosis in real time.
The SyncVision IVUS Co-registration application co-registers the location of the IVUS image on the angiogram and provides easy length and area measurements with a manual IVUS pullback.
IVUS Co-registration: measurement
Simplifies vessel sizing/measurement
IVUS Co-registration provides easy length measurement with manual IVUS pullback and area/diameter measurements for accurate stent sizing. This feature also provides automated, real-time side-by-side display of co-registered IVUS and angio images to help correlate critical and anatomical landmarks, especially in complex cases, such as bifurcations.⁴, ⁷, ¹⁰, ¹¹
Simplifies vessel sizing/measurement
IVUS Co-registration provides easy length measurement with manual IVUS pullback and area/diameter measurements for accurate stent sizing. This feature also provides automated, real-time side-by-side display of co-registered IVUS and angio images to help correlate critical and anatomical landmarks, especially in complex cases, such as bifurcations.⁴, ⁷, ¹⁰, ¹¹
Simplifies vessel sizing/measurement
IVUS Co-registration provides easy length measurement with manual IVUS pullback and area/diameter measurements for accurate stent sizing. This feature also provides automated, real-time side-by-side display of co-registered IVUS and angio images to help correlate critical and anatomical landmarks, especially in complex cases, such as bifurcations.⁴, ⁷, ¹⁰, ¹¹
IVUS Co-registration provides easy length measurement with manual IVUS pullback and area/diameter measurements for accurate stent sizing. This feature also provides automated, real-time side-by-side display of co-registered IVUS and angio images to help correlate critical and anatomical landmarks, especially in complex cases, such as bifurcations.⁴, ⁷, ¹⁰, ¹¹
Device positioning
Angio+ device positioning
The SyncVision Angio+ device positioning tool provides enhanced visualization of device position within the vessel and is designed to help reduce risk of geographic miss, which study data suggests may occur in 66.5% of PCIs.¹
Angio+ device positioning
The SyncVision Angio+ device positioning tool provides enhanced visualization of device position within the vessel and is designed to help reduce risk of geographic miss, which study data suggests may occur in 66.5% of PCIs.¹
Angio+ device positioning
The SyncVision Angio+ device positioning tool provides enhanced visualization of device position within the vessel and is designed to help reduce risk of geographic miss, which study data suggests may occur in 66.5% of PCIs.¹
The SyncVision Angio+ device positioning tool provides enhanced visualization of device position within the vessel and is designed to help reduce risk of geographic miss, which study data suggests may occur in 66.5% of PCIs.¹
Device motion indication
Healthy-to-healthy landing zones
Intravascular ultrasound guidance helps to confirm healthy-to-healthy landing zones, according to clinical research.³
Healthy-to-healthy landing zones
Intravascular ultrasound guidance helps to confirm healthy-to-healthy landing zones, according to clinical research.³
Healthy-to-healthy landing zones
Intravascular ultrasound guidance helps to confirm healthy-to-healthy landing zones, according to clinical research.³
Intravascular ultrasound guidance helps to confirm healthy-to-healthy landing zones, according to clinical research.³
Device inflation
Angio+ device inflation
SyncVision Angio+ device inflation provides enhanced visualization of balloon to observe proper inflation. Successful cardiovascular treatment relies on proper balloon inflation, and enhanced imaging can help determine successful inflation functioning.⁸
Angio+ device inflation
SyncVision Angio+ device inflation provides enhanced visualization of balloon to observe proper inflation. Successful cardiovascular treatment relies on proper balloon inflation, and enhanced imaging can help determine successful inflation functioning.⁸
Angio+ device inflation
SyncVision Angio+ device inflation provides enhanced visualization of balloon to observe proper inflation. Successful cardiovascular treatment relies on proper balloon inflation, and enhanced imaging can help determine successful inflation functioning.⁸
SyncVision Angio+ device inflation provides enhanced visualization of balloon to observe proper inflation. Successful cardiovascular treatment relies on proper balloon inflation, and enhanced imaging can help determine successful inflation functioning.⁸
Device enhancement
Angio+ device enhancement
SyncVision Angio+ device enhancement provides enhanced visualization of stent deployment under fluoroscopy to help ensure proper deployment and correct location of deployment.
Angio+ device enhancement
SyncVision Angio+ device enhancement provides enhanced visualization of stent deployment under fluoroscopy to help ensure proper deployment and correct location of deployment.
Angio+ device enhancement
SyncVision Angio+ device enhancement provides enhanced visualization of stent deployment under fluoroscopy to help ensure proper deployment and correct location of deployment.
SyncVision Angio+ device enhancement provides enhanced visualization of stent deployment under fluoroscopy to help ensure proper deployment and correct location of deployment.
Addresses imaging challenges
Streamlines and simplifies therapy
SyncVision streamlines lesion assessment with co-registration and vessel enhancement, simplifying vessel sizing with real-time QCA and easy length/area/diameter measurement. SyncVision enables precise therapy delivery with Angio+ device detection, offering live stabilization and image enhancement, real-time post-acquisition image processing, and IVUS to assist with confirmation.
Streamlines and simplifies therapy
SyncVision streamlines lesion assessment with co-registration and vessel enhancement, simplifying vessel sizing with real-time QCA and easy length/area/diameter measurement. SyncVision enables precise therapy delivery with Angio+ device detection, offering live stabilization and image enhancement, real-time post-acquisition image processing, and IVUS to assist with confirmation.
Streamlines and simplifies therapy
SyncVision streamlines lesion assessment with co-registration and vessel enhancement, simplifying vessel sizing with real-time QCA and easy length/area/diameter measurement. SyncVision enables precise therapy delivery with Angio+ device detection, offering live stabilization and image enhancement, real-time post-acquisition image processing, and IVUS to assist with confirmation.
SyncVision streamlines lesion assessment with co-registration and vessel enhancement, simplifying vessel sizing with real-time QCA and easy length/area/diameter measurement. SyncVision enables precise therapy delivery with Angio+ device detection, offering live stabilization and image enhancement, real-time post-acquisition image processing, and IVUS to assist with confirmation.
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Fractional Flow Reserve
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹⁴
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹⁴
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹⁴
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹⁴
iFR modality
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.¹³
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.¹³
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.¹³
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips’ proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.¹³
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback
The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
iFR Scout pullback
The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
iFR Scout pullback
The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
1. Costa, Angiolillo DJ, Tannenbaum M, et al. Impact of Stent Deployment Procedural Factors on Long-term Effectiveness and Safety of Sirolimus-Eluting Stents (Final results of the Multicenter Prospective STLLR Trial). Am J Cardiol. 2008; 101(12):1704-1711.
2. Renata Rogacka, Azeem Latib, Antonio Colombo. IVUS-Guided Stent Implantation to Improve Outcome: A Promise Waiting to be Fulfilled. Curr Cardiol Rev. 2009;5(2):78–86.
3. Witzenbichler B, Maehara A, Weisz G, et al. Relationship Between Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance and Clinical Outcomes After Drug-Eluting Stents: The ADAPT-DES Study. Circulation. 2014;129:463-470.
4. 202-0013.53 SRS, Sync-Rx System pg 19,24.
5. Jakabcin J1, Spacek R, Bystron M, et al. Long-term health outcome and mortality evaluation after invasive coronary treatment using drug eluting stents with or without the IVUS guidance. Randomized control trial. HOME DES IVUS. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2010;75(4):578-583.
6. 209-0030.02 Test Rpt, Use Validation, SyncVision. Pg. 9, Section 10.3; pg 14 – results.
9. Patel, et al. ACCF/SCAI/STS/AATS/AHA/ASNC/HFSA/SCCT 2012 Appropriate use criteria for coronary revascularization focused update: a report of the American College of Cardiology Foundation Appropriate Use Criteria Task Force, Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, American Association for Thoracic Surgery, American Heart Association, American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, and the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2012;59(9):857-881.
10. Kim SH, Kim YH, Kang SJ, et al. Long-term outcomes of intravascular ultrasound-guided stenting in coronary bifurcation lesions. Am J Cardiol. 2010;106(5):612-618.
11. Patel Y, Depta JP, Novak E, et al. Long-term outcomes with use of intravascular ultrasound for the treatment of coronary bifurcation lesions. Am J Cardiol. 2012;109(7):960-965.
12. Davies JE, et al. Coronary artery physiological stenosis mapping: application of pressure wire technology to measure stenosis significance, length, and predict the outcome of intervention. Abstract presented at PCR 2014
13. An iFR cut-point of 0.89 matches best with an FFR ischemic cut-point of 0.80 with a specificity of 87.8% and sensitivity of 73.0%. (iFR Operator’s Manual 505-0101.23)
14. Fractional Flow Reserve–Guided PCI versus Medical Therapy in Stable Coronary Disease. N Engl J Med. 2012;367(11):991-1001.
*Data on file
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.