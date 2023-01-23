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ASSY-PWR

Smart Battery Conditioner

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ASSY-PWR Smart Battery Conditioner for the batteries used in the X3, MX100, X2, MP2, MP5, M3/4, MP20/30, MP40/50, and MX400/450/500/550. A separate adapter is required for the X2, X3, MP2, and MX100.

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Features
Automatically performs correct charge or conditioning process

Automatically performs correct charge or conditioning process

The Smart Battery Conditioner automatically performs the correct charge or conditioning process and evaluates the capacity when fully charged.

Automatically performs correct charge or conditioning process

The Smart Battery Conditioner automatically performs the correct charge or conditioning process and evaluates the capacity when fully charged.

Automatically performs correct charge or conditioning process

The Smart Battery Conditioner automatically performs the correct charge or conditioning process and evaluates the capacity when fully charged.
  • Automatically performs correct charge or conditioning process
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Automatically performs correct charge or conditioning process

Automatically performs correct charge or conditioning process

The Smart Battery Conditioner automatically performs the correct charge or conditioning process and evaluates the capacity when fully charged.

Automatically performs correct charge or conditioning process

The Smart Battery Conditioner automatically performs the correct charge or conditioning process and evaluates the capacity when fully charged.

Automatically performs correct charge or conditioning process

The Smart Battery Conditioner automatically performs the correct charge or conditioning process and evaluates the capacity when fully charged.

Documentation

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

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Instructions for use (1)

Instructions for use

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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