It's getting answers quickly. Meet the fully automated pathology scanner* designed to accommodate laboratories for high volume labs that want to maximize scanner utilization and further reduce the total cost of ownership per slide by means of overnight scanning.
With its high first time right, high throughput and load and walk away scanning, the SG300 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks.
*It has market clearance in EEA (European Economic Area), United Kingdom, Ireland and Singapore. Specific conditions apply to the USA market.
One Ultra Fast Scanner can scan up to 60 slides per hour for a slide with 15x15mm tissue size. Each scanner has a slide capacity of 300 slides that can be continuously loaded, truly enabling fully automated nonstop scanning. Even if an error is detected it will indicate this to the user but continue scanning the next available slide, enabling high throughput digitization.
Automated operation
Using the Ultra Fast Scanner requires the simple ‘load and walk away’ operation. Anyone in the lab can load slides into the scanner and then the digitization process will proceed automatically. This automated processing is supported by numerous algorithms for detection of tissue, barcode, and coverslip, as well as continuous auto-focusing algorithms used during scanning.
High quality images
Our clinically validated scanner delivers high quality images by using a standardized and fully automated scanning process. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification (0.25 um/pixel). This results in sharp high resolution images which are vital for digitizing the primary diagnostic workflow and a key enabler for the use of image analysis algorithms
Multi-site harmonization and security
The multi-site setup is a common approach to creating a virtual network made up of multiple laboratories, allowing you to connect your team with a scalable solution and sharing histology data across an organization. Multiple sites can access each other’s images and exchange cases which enables workload balancing across locations. This enhances your ability to quickly reach specialists and sub-specialists for remote consultations.
Optimized tissue analysis
Our dedicated slide viewer allows pathologist to easily navigate tissue. The viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements which creates a gallery of highlighted tissue features that you can return to with a click of a button. Slides can also be tagged for follow up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions.
Real-time collaboration
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. This allows you to share your slide viewing with any number of colleagues simultaneously, in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools, allowing attendees to collaboratively analyze the case.
Find all case information in one place
Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, case related documents and grossing images, and any case specific notes which have been recorded. The digital slide tray organizes the slides in a manner similar to an analog slide tray. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated, and if additional slides have been ordered.
Your gateway to histopathology cases
The Image Management System Review Application is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next generation software is easy to use and includes tools for daily caseload management, navigating through cases and images, and collaborating with colleagues. Access to whole slide images (WSI) in the intuitive, feature rich viewer, enables a streamlined and accessible diagnostic workflow. Interoperability with your LIS means cases are automatically dispatched to the correct specialist, helping your lab save time over analog methods of case organization and distribution.
Manage your day effectively
Our software helps you organize, review, manage, and present digital cases with ease, facilitating organized personal worklists that visually indicate the workload.
All your cases are arranged and sorted according to your preference. You can easily distinguish cases by their case status and case related information such as patient name, number of slides per case, and tissue type. Search and filter functionality helps you find the right case quickly.
Application server and storage software
The backbone of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution* is a customizable server and storage configuration that offers management of image repositories, comprehensive LIS interoperability, and tailored network options. This component enables comprehensive integration with your institute’s information systems, creating a network for histology image sharing with features like automatic data management that positively impact laboratory effectiveness.
Affordable total cost of ownership per digitized slide
The SG300 is designed to for medium to large laboratories that are running a traditional workflow with large batches of slides are processed for scanning at a few occasions per day. Offering high image quality, full automation and same first time right rate as the SG60, the SG300 enables high, clinical representative, throughput through it's scan speed, slide handling and non-rectangular ROI optimization. This results in n short turnaround times and a very low total cost of ownership (TCO/slide) as overnight scanning enables high utilization of the SG300.
3D ready technology
The Pathology Scanner Second Generation hardware solution prepared for multi-layer scanning.
*** Chrome is required for the feature Use my computer for image processing.
Video card
GPU Memory: 4GB
GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or similar*
*Updating the graphics card driver on the client computer to the latest version is recommended.
Pathology Scanner Second Generation
Relative humidity (no condensation)
Between 50% at 40 °C and 80% at 31 °C
Operating temperature
10 to 35°C
Average percentage of tissue detected and scanned
≥ 99.5%
Slide Capacity
300
SG connectivity ports
Ethernet cable for 10GB (required CAT 6 Cable) / and 1GB/s network cable with RJ45
connector (preferable CAT 6)
Magnification objective
NA of 0.75 plan Apo
Total scan time (including handling and pre-scan) per slide
SG300 ≤ 62 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15mm scan area)
Scanning method
TDI line scanning
Focus method
Autofocus
Output format
iSyntax Philips proprietary file format with either RAW or iSyntax compression
Compliance to standards
EN IEC 61010-1:2010 /A1:2016, EN IEC 61010-2-101:2018, EN IEC 61326-1:2013 FCC Part 15, The IEC 6132
The IEC 61326-2-6 (IVD), IEC 61326-1:2012 IEC 61326-2-6:2012
Barcode support
1D code type: Code 39 with mod 43 checksum (ISO/IEC 16388:2007)
Code 128 (ISO/IEC 15417:2007)
2D code type: Data Matrix ECC 200 - Code 39,
Code 128 (ISO/IEC16022:2006) Recommended barcode type for all glass slides.
Slide rack
Winlab LS-20/ Winlab LSM-20, Sakura 4768 20-slide basket (max. number of slides 20)
Pixel size/ resolution
0.25 μm/ pixel
Scan time (excluding handling and pre-scan per slide)
SG300 ≤ 43 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15mm scan area)
Dimensions (LxWxH in mm) doors closed
680x950x675
Power supply
100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz, 700 Watt
Weight (kg)
150
Image Management System Application Server and Storage Software
CPU
Dual socket Intel 6-core @ 2.3GHz
Storage
Protection against a single disk failure, e.g. RAID configuration or data replication.
For usage with 5 scanners or more: Flash Disks
RAM
32GB
Image Management System Review Application
Connectivity
100 Mbit/s Ethernet
RAM
8 GB physical memory
Minimal requirements of client computer to run the IMS viewer software
.
CPU
Intel Xeon E5-1620 v3 @ GHz or similar
Video card
GPU Memory: 4GB GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or similar
*Updating the graphics card driver on the client computer to the latest version is recommended.
*The expansion of remote use of Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution in the USA are under specific conditions and device specifications. The type of monitors is only allowed due to emergency situations. The limitations and warnings specified in device labeling are still applicable to this situation.
