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C8-3B Transducer for InnoSight

Curved array transducer

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A Micro-convex curved array transducer with Abdominal, Cardiology, and Pediatric abdomen applications.

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Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 8 to 3 MHz (Center frequency 6 MHz)
Array Type
  • Curved array
Aperture
  • 4.2 mm
Field of view
  • 91.7°
Applications
  • Abdominal, Cardiology Adult, Pediatric Abdomen
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 128
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 128
Frequency range
  • 8 to 3 MHz (Center frequency 6 MHz)
Array Type
  • Curved array
Aperture
  • 4.2 mm
Field of view
  • 91.7°
Applications
  • Abdominal, Cardiology Adult, Pediatric Abdomen
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
  • The C83B transducer is manufactured by Qisda Corporation. C83B is also referred to as C8-3B.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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