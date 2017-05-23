Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR

Search terms

OptiLife Pillows mask

OptiLife

Pillows mask

Find similar products

The Respironics OptiLife mask makes life easier for sleep lab professionals, homecare providers and patients.The easy-to-fit, easy-to-assemble, easy-to-clean OptiLife mask doesn’t just fit patients’ faces, it fits their lives.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Four cushion sizes

Four cushion sizes for an excellent seal

The cushions come in the sizes Petite, Small, Medium and Large, ensuring an optimal seal for all patients.
Universal faceplate

Universal faceplate is easy to clean

Low-maintenance design makes the OptiLife an ideal mask for introducing new patients to sleep therapy. It's also easy for your staff to clean, assemble and seal patients quickly during titration.
Silent exhalation port

Silent exhalation port for quiet operation

Silent exhalation port for quiet operation
Unique headgear design

Unique headgear design for easy adjustment

This easy-to-adjust headgear design has no buckles and keeps the forehead and vision areas open. The chin support band offers a secure fit and extra stability. Two headgear slots give additional options to improve patient control and seal. It is so easy to use that it can be put into place with one hand!
Flexible mask tubing

Flexible mask tubing for side sleepers

The critical point where the tubing meets the mask is made extra flexible in the OptiLife. This creates an optimal seal in any sleep position.
Simple attachment hub

Simple attachment hub for secure cushion attachment

The hub holds the cushion securely in place and allows it to rotate for an optimal fit. Visual indicators provide orientation for proper cushion alignment.
Two cushion options

Two cushion options for personalized comfort

The OptiLIfe comes with either the traditional pillows cushion, which inserts into the nostrils, or the CradleCushion, which sits under the nose.
Tube management clip

Tube management clip improves mobility

Allowing patients to securely attach the tube out of the way, the tube management clip improves mobility and ensures mask stability for a secure fit.
Latex free

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure