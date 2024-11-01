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TEE Transducer Disinfection Basin & Lid

Accessories

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Molded pockets keep handle and connectors from being submerged. Solution: glutaraldehyde. Available worldwide.

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Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Ultrasound
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • 3.200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 basin and 1 lid
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Ultrasound
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Ultrasound
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • 3.200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 basin and 1 lid
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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