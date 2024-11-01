eCareCompanion patient app

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Easy to use and intuitive
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Easy to use and intuitive
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Wireless connection
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Vital trends
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Glucose meters compatibility
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Technology-powered communication
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Health assessments
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Private and secure
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Easy to use and intuitive
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Easy to use and intuitive
eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Wireless connection
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Wireless connection
The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Vital trends
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Vital trends
Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Glucose meters compatibility
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Glucose meters compatibility
eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Technology-powered communication
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Technology-powered communication
Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Health assessments
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Health assessments
Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish
The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Private and secure
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
Private and secure
eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.
Empowering patients and expanding access with ease
eCareCompanion is an easy-to-use telehealth app that patients access on a secure tablet at home and use to share health information with their care team. With just a few simple taps of the screen, patients can enter in their vital information and submit it to their care team for review. They can also answer survey questions, respond to email messages, receive reminders about their care plan, and even have a video call with their provider.
Platform features
With the tap of the screen, patients launch eCareCompanion, enter their password, and easily begin providing vital information to caregivers in a private and secure manner. Patients answer survey questions and enter requested measurements to enable the care team’s assessment. They are reminded of pre-assigned health tasks, and can view their recent vital trends, helping them associate health behaviors with health trends. intervention.
Measure vital signs at home
Weight scale
No buttons to push
Weight information is announced (in English or Spanish) and is displayed in large numbers
Low to the ground for easy on-off access
Wireless Glucose Meter Accessory (GMA)
Allows many patients to use their existing meters
Works with select meters from Bayer and Abbott
Pulse Oximeter
Measures blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) as well as pulse in beats per minute
Comfortable finger-clip sensor
Single button activation
Blood Pressure/Pulse Unit Meter
Results are displayed as large numbers on LCD panel
Systolic and diastolic blood pressure in mmHg, as well as pulse in beats per minute
Cuffs available in adult standard and large sizes
eCareCompanion Tablet
Integrates with wireless bluetooth devices
Supports manual entry
Embedded cellular or Wi-Fi
2-way video
Symptom and health literacy assessments
Icon-based user interface
The provider view
eCareCoordinator clinical dashboard
Helping the care team prioritize and manage patients
With eCareCoordinator clinical software, clinicians can remotely monitor patient vital signs and send short surveys about health status. The combination of objective data and subjective responses enables the clinician to make timely care decisions.
Our cloud-based HealthSuite digital platform collects, compiles and analyzes clinical and other data from multiple devices and sources. With HealthSuite, health systems, care providers and individuals have access to data-driven clinical insights on personal health, specific patient conditions and populations—supporting personalized, empowering care through collaboration across the health continuum. Learn more
Home telehealth programs for population health management
Complex care management eIAC program
Re-imagined care delivery for the most complex patients in the care community.
1. Bashshur RL, et al. The Empirical Foundations of Telemedicine Interventions for Chronic Disease Management. Telemed and e-Health. 2014 Sept; 20(9):769-800.
2. Ryan Spaulding, PhD , Medicaid HCBS/FE Home Telehealth Pilot, Center for Telemedicine & Telehealth University of Kansas Medical Center November 30, 2010
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.