Ingenia 1.5T Evolution

The Ingenia 1.5T Evolution¹ can boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that includes AI-driven patient sensing technology, in-room guidance and exam automation. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality, in both 2D- and 3D scanning and for all anatomies². A positive patient experience is supported through an immersive audio-visual experience that calms and guides patients through MR exams. It also provides clinical confidence, with consistent and reproducible high image quality even for challenging anatomies.