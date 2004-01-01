The IntelliVue Pulse Oximetry Module is for use with IntelliVue Patient Monitors MP40-MP90 and MX500-MX850. The module allows non-invasive measurement of arterial oxygenation saturation using light transmitted through tissue.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Compatible with the following Philips patient monitoring systems
IntelliVue MX500 in internal slots
IntelliVue MX550 in internal slots
IntelliVue MX700 via FMS-4 or FMS-8
IntelliVue MX800 via FMS-4 or FMS-8
IntelliVue MX750 via FMX-4
IntelliVue MX850 via FMX-4
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Max Weight
0.3 kg (0.7 lb)
Dimensions
36 x 102 x 111 mm (1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in)
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Operating Temperature Range
0–45°C (32–113°F)
Storage Temperature Range
-40–70°C (-40°–158°F)
Operating Humidity Range
95% RH max. at 40°C (104°F)
Storage Humidity Range
90% RH max. at 65°C (150°F)
Operating Altitude Range
Up to 4600 m (15000 ft)
Storage Altitude Range
Up to 15300 m (50000 ft)
Related products
Alternative products
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.