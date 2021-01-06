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When budget and quality matter, the choice is Philips Efficia. Containing your costs not your capabilities: Respond to changing patient conditions by having a variety of measurements to choose from. Efficia patient monitors use the same physiological measurements developed by Philips that already help monitor over 300 million patients every year. You will get the same quality to experience you may already know from Philips patient monitors. Efficia patient monitors focus on core monitoring functionality with proven accurate and reliable Philips physiological measurements.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Software Features
Software Features
Software Features
Software Features
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Easy to Use
Easy to Use
Information Storage
Information Storage
Information Storage
Information Storage
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Philips Physiological Measurements
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Outstanding Industrial Design
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Premium Hardware Configurations
Software Features
Software Features
Software Features
Software Features
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Carefree Transport
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Efficient Alarm Management
Easy to Use
Easy to Use
Information Storage
Information Storage
Information Storage
Information Storage
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As you strive to provide high quality care on a limited budget for large numbers of patients, a cost-effective way to centralize your monitoring can help. The Efficia CMS200 central monitoring system centralizes monitoring and secondary alarming, and enhances access to historical patient data, thus helping your staff work efficiently. When budget and quality matter, choose Philips Efficia.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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