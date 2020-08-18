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The IntelliVue MX850, with its multi-display and multi-user capabilities, is built for the highest acuity patients and the most demanding interventions. Designed with an expansive 22-inch wide-screen, the MX850 features direct access to hospital applications via HTML5 and Citrix. The monitor is also designed with security in mind, with features including node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Visual Patient Avatar: A new way to see patients' vitals take shape
Visual Patient Avatar: A new way to see patients' vitals take shape
Visual Patient Avatar: A new way to see patients' vitals take shape
Visual Patient Avatar: A new way to see patients' vitals take shape
Alarm Advisor
Alarm Advisor
Alarm Advisor
Alarm Advisor
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Transforming the sound of care to combat fatigue
Transforming the sound of care to combat fatigue
Transforming the sound of care to combat fatigue
Transforming the sound of care to combat fatigue
Visual Patient Avatar: A new way to see patients' vitals take shape
Visual Patient Avatar: A new way to see patients' vitals take shape
Visual Patient Avatar: A new way to see patients' vitals take shape
Visual Patient Avatar: A new way to see patients' vitals take shape
Alarm Advisor
Alarm Advisor
Alarm Advisor
Alarm Advisor
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Robust cybersecurity measures
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
Support for a smooth integration
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Simplify clinical workflow
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Enhanced alarm management
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Make the most of your EMR
Transforming the sound of care to combat fatigue
Transforming the sound of care to combat fatigue
Transforming the sound of care to combat fatigue
Transforming the sound of care to combat fatigue
|Display size
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|Display resolution
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|Display type
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|Number of waves per display
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|Module rack slots
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|Applications
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|Encrypted video via LAN to
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|Remote via LAN (encrypted) to
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|Number of independent displays
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|User ID/authentication
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|Node authentication
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|Native Citrix client
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|Display size
|
|Display resolution
|
|Encrypted video via LAN to
|
|Display size
|
|Display resolution
|
|Display type
|
|Number of waves per display
|
|Module rack slots
|
|Applications
|
|Encrypted video via LAN to
|
|Remote via LAN (encrypted) to
|
|Number of independent displays
|
|User ID/authentication
|
|Node authentication
|
|Native Citrix client
|
View product
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The IntelliVue MX750 is the critical care workhorse of the IntelliVue family, covering a wide range of intensive care and anesthesia use cases and applications. Featuring direct access to hospital applications via HTML5 and Citrix, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
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IntelliVue AD75 Active Display provides an independent display with real-time guaranteed alarming capability for use with specific IntelliVue monitors. The IntelliVue AD75 Active Display contains an optically bonded 19" (469 mm) LCD (TFT) display with predicted capacitive (pCap) touch technology, within a housing similar to MX750 patient monitor. The IntelliVue AD75 Active Display connects to a host monitor via a LAN connection. The display provides 4 USB ports for connecting USB HID compatible pointing devices. The front of the display has a built-in Contactless ID and Communication device utilizing RFID technology. When connected to a patient monitor, the IntelliVue AD75 Active Display can show the same number of waveform channels as the monitor itself. When mounted close to the monitor, the alarm sounds on the display can be disabled. When mounted remotely the patient monitor in the room can be silent, while IntelliVue AD75 Active Display takes over the sounding of alarms.
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IntelliVue AD85 Active Display provides an independent display with real-time guaranteed alarming capability for use with specific IntelliVue monitors. The IntelliVue AD85 Active Display contains an optically bonded 22" (547 mm) LCD (TFT) display with predicted capacitive (pCap) touch technology, within a housing similar to the MX850 patient monitor. The IntelliVue AD85 Active Display connects to a host monitor via a LAN connection. The display provides 4 USB ports for connecting USB HID compatible pointing devices. The front of the display has a built-in Contactless ID and Communication device utilizing RFID technology. When connected to a patient monitor, the IntelliVue AD85 Active Display can show the same number of waveform channels as the monitor itself. When mounted close to the monitor, the alarm sounds on the display can be disabled. When mounted remotely the patient monitor in the room can be silent, while IntelliVue AD85 Active Display takes over the sounding of alarms.
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PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime and track performance.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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