The Microstream CO₂ Extension provides a compact and flexible way to extend the measurement capabilities of host devices (compatible IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Modules and patient monitors). The extension can be attached directly to the host device and sends its measured waves, numerics, and alerts to a connected IntelliVue host monitor.

Features
Power

Power

Extension is powered during tranport when connected to IntelliVu X3 or MX100.

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Max Weight
  • <lt/>0.60 kg/1.3 lb
Dimensions
  • 200 x 97 x 90 mm/7.8 x 3.8 x 3.5 in
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Operating Temperature Range
  • 0–40° C/32–104° F
Storage Temperature Range
  • -20–60° C/-4–140° F
Operating Humidity Range
  • 15–95% RH non-condensing
Storage Humidity Range
  • 5–90% RH non-condensing
Operating Altitude Range
  • -500–3000 m/-1640–9842 ft
Storage Altitude Range
  • -500–4600 m/-1640–15091 ft
Ingress Protection
  • IP32 (when in the horizontal position)
  • Microstream is a registered trademark of the Medtronic company.