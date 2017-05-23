Search terms

Achieva dStream 3.0T Circular Edition

Refurbished 3.0T MR system

We’ve designed Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition with the performance that helps you explore with confidence, perform advanced clinical imaging that supports referrals, and conduct routine imaging efficiently. Thanks in part to exceptional Quasar Dual gradient performance, your patients benefit from digital imaging that opens the door to personalized care. Available as regular Circular Edition (refurbished back-end) and Advanced Circular Edition (new back-end) version.

Configuration with enhanced economic value
The Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition is available in regular or advanced configurations. The regular configuration consists of a specifically inspected pre-owned Achieva 3.0T magnet with a refurbished back-end, whereas the advanced configuration contains a new back-end, following the SmartPath to dStream upgrade.

The Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition is available in regular or advanced configurations. The regular configuration consists of a specifically inspected pre-owned Achieva 3.0T magnet with a refurbished back-end, whereas the advanced configuration contains a new back-end, following the SmartPath to dStream upgrade.

The Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition is available in regular or advanced configurations. The regular configuration consists of a specifically inspected pre-owned Achieva 3.0T magnet with a refurbished back-end, whereas the advanced configuration contains a new back-end, following the SmartPath to dStream upgrade.
The Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition is available in regular or advanced configurations. The regular configuration consists of a specifically inspected pre-owned Achieva 3.0T magnet with a refurbished back-end, whereas the advanced configuration contains a new back-end, following the SmartPath to dStream upgrade.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is a platform that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².

Every patient is different. iPatient is a platform that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².

Every patient is different. iPatient is a platform that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Every patient is different. iPatient is a platform that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Enhance patient comfort
The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams. In-bore Connect can help ease patient stress and reduce motion, potentially reducing the number of interruptions and rescans.

The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams. In-bore Connect can help ease patient stress and reduce motion, potentially reducing the number of interruptions and rescans.

The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams. In-bore Connect can help ease patient stress and reduce motion, potentially reducing the number of interruptions and rescans.
The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams. In-bore Connect can help ease patient stress and reduce motion, potentially reducing the number of interruptions and rescans.
Drive clinical performance
Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.

Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.

Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence
Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.

Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.

Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.
Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.
Access high precision results
MultiTransmit 4D [6] technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.

MultiTransmit 4D [6] technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.

MultiTransmit 4D [6] technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
MultiTransmit 4D [6] technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Configuration with enhanced economic value
The Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition is available in regular or advanced configurations. The regular configuration consists of a specifically inspected pre-owned Achieva 3.0T magnet with a refurbished back-end, whereas the advanced configuration contains a new back-end, following the SmartPath to dStream upgrade.

The Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition is available in regular or advanced configurations. The regular configuration consists of a specifically inspected pre-owned Achieva 3.0T magnet with a refurbished back-end, whereas the advanced configuration contains a new back-end, following the SmartPath to dStream upgrade.

The Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition is available in regular or advanced configurations. The regular configuration consists of a specifically inspected pre-owned Achieva 3.0T magnet with a refurbished back-end, whereas the advanced configuration contains a new back-end, following the SmartPath to dStream upgrade.
The Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition is available in regular or advanced configurations. The regular configuration consists of a specifically inspected pre-owned Achieva 3.0T magnet with a refurbished back-end, whereas the advanced configuration contains a new back-end, following the SmartPath to dStream upgrade.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is a platform that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².

Every patient is different. iPatient is a platform that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².

Every patient is different. iPatient is a platform that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Every patient is different. iPatient is a platform that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Enhance patient comfort
The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams. In-bore Connect can help ease patient stress and reduce motion, potentially reducing the number of interruptions and rescans.

The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams. In-bore Connect can help ease patient stress and reduce motion, potentially reducing the number of interruptions and rescans.

The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams. In-bore Connect can help ease patient stress and reduce motion, potentially reducing the number of interruptions and rescans.
The ambient lighting and reduction of patient-perceived (in bore) noise enhance scanning comfort and support consistent exams. In-bore Connect can help ease patient stress and reduce motion, potentially reducing the number of interruptions and rescans.
Drive clinical performance
Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.

Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.

Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence
Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.

Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.

Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.
Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.
Access high precision results
MultiTransmit 4D [6] technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.

MultiTransmit 4D [6] technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.

MultiTransmit 4D [6] technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
MultiTransmit 4D [6] technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Specifications

Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system
Magnet weight
  • 4500 kg
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 50 cm
Typical homogeneity at 40 cm DSV
  • ≤ 0.57 ppm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l /hr
Quasar Dual gradients
Quasar Dual gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 80 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Max. sustained power per axis
  • 60 kW
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • 2 x 18 kW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 2
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 μm
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel flare
  • 110 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 5800 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 30 m²
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
dStream RF Receive
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructer
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital
  • 1. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller.
  • 2. Compared to Achieva
  • 3, 4. Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non-digital/dStream system.
  • 5. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use
  • 6. MultiTransmit 4D is not available to patients with MR Conditional Implants
  • * Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.

