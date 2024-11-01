Formerly referred to as CV ECG Cable. AAMI compliant. Cable length: 15 in (38.1 cm).
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|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|ECG Color Coding
|
|ECG # of leads
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|CE Certified
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|ECG Color Coding
|
|ECG # of leads
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|CE Certified
|
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