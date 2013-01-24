Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

SO2 Optical Module

SO2

Optical Module

Find similar products

A SO2 Optical Module for use with the M1011A SO2 Module as for intravascular catheters such as ScvO2 and SvO2. Catheters are not available from Philips. See Instructions for Use of the patient monitors for compatible catheters

Contact us
Features
Reliability

Non-Volatile Memory

Calibration values are stored in a non-volatile memory inside the optical module for transport purposes.

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • <lt/>200 g/7.1 oz
Dimensions
  • 130 x 50 x 27 mm/5 x 2 x 1 in
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Cable
  • 2,9 m