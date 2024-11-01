IntelliVue X3/MX100 Lithium-ion

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery designed for use with the IntelliVue X3 and IntelliVue MX100 patient monitors. 10.8V/21.6 Wh. Max Charge Current: 2.0A, Max charge Voltage: 12.3V, SMBus 1.1 compliant. 1 each = 1 battery
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Minimum 3 years after receipt of product or other factors. See Monitor IFU for further details.
Capacity
21.6 Wh
CE Certified
Yes
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.