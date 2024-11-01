An accessory for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors and IntelliVue connector style disposable and reusable ECG lead sets and DIN prewired electrodes. Also supports Masimo SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|FDA Approved
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare equipment
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|FDA Approved
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare equipment
|
|Number of Leads
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.