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MX40 989803199101

Adapter, 3L+SpO2

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An accessory for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors and IntelliVue connector style disposable and reusable ECG leadsets and DIN prewired electrodes. Also supports Masimo SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.

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Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Telemetry
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803173121, 1943A, 3L leadsets (AAMI CC) 989803145091 (M1671A), 989803145111 (M1673A), 989803173121, 989803145131 (M1675A) and (IEC CC) 989803145101 (M1672A) 989803145121 (M1674A), 989803145141 (1678A) and 989803174201. Telemetry pouches 989803210401, 989803211031
Number of Leads
  • 3
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Telemetry
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Telemetry
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803173121, 1943A, 3L leadsets (AAMI CC) 989803145091 (M1671A), 989803145111 (M1673A), 989803173121, 989803145131 (M1675A) and (IEC CC) 989803145101 (M1672A) 989803145121 (M1674A), 989803145141 (1678A) and 989803174201. Telemetry pouches 989803210401, 989803211031
Number of Leads
  • 3

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