Single-patient, infant SpO₂ wrap sensor

The Philips M1132A infant wrap sensor is a low-adhesive, single-patient use SpO₂ sensor. Manufactured without latex and made of a soft yet durable fabric that is designed to be gentle on the skin. It can be used on fingers or toes of infants ranging from 3 - 10 kg (6.6 – 22 lbs).
|Use with non Philips products
|
|Patient Application
|
|Recommended patient weight
|
|Cable Length
|
|Latex-free
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Package Weight
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|CE Certified
|
|Product category
|
|Product type
|
|Application site
|
|Packaging unit
|
|Adapter cable compatibility
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|